iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. 163,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

