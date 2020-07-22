iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after purchasing an additional 170,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,111,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 713,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,634. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $124.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.