iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 91,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,473. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

