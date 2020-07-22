iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 137,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

