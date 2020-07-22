Italo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $53.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $28,543.26 and approximately $53.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.01894430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00189635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00120372 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 4,490,225 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

