Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.20

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 234439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

A number of analysts have commented on IVN shares. TD Securities upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 23.52 and a current ratio of 23.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,160.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.28.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,686,568.37. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,655 over the last ninety days.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

