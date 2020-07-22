J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

J B Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. J B Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,934. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.07.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,208 shares of company stock valued at $11,980,799 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.47.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

