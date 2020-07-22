JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,227 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,517,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after buying an additional 4,247,440 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $140,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 337,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

