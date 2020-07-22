JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 59,515 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 77,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724,208. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.