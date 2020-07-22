JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. 1,784,016 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

