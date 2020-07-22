Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 65,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

