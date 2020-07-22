JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Reaches Market Cap of $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.01894430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00189635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00120372 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

