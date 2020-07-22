KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.74.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 559,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,792. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,781,000 after buying an additional 776,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after buying an additional 436,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,188,000 after buying an additional 446,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

