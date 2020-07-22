Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 3.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. 15,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,809. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

