Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 122,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,777. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

