Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.67

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$200.67 and last traded at C$194.99, with a volume of 9965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.75.

Several research firms recently commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Pi Financial set a C$199.00 price target on Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$189.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.08, for a total value of C$3,001,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,731,151.09.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

