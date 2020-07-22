Kleros (PNK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Kleros has a total market cap of $30.36 million and $1.35 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 48.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002303 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,776,426 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

