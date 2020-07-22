Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,035 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,714 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 150,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 169,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. 54,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

