Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Acquired by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 149.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 491.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 14,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,489. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.34% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOPN shares. ValuEngine lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other Kopin news, CEO John C. C Fan bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

