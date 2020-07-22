L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Position Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of L3Harris worth $30,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $406,936,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 93.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $96,828,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.93. 24,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.85. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,801.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

