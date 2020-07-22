Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ladder Capital worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. 16,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 108.52 and a quick ratio of 108.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $929.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.37. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

