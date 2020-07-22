Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,151.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,476 shares of company stock worth $238,733. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

