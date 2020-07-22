Lantz Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,965 iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. 2,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $75.72.

