Lantz Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $177.18. 150,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.13, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

