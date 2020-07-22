Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,335 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $109.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.