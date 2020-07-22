Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 88,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

