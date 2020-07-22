Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 99,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of GE remained flat at $$7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,537,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,893,704. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.