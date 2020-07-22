Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,001,000 after buying an additional 477,106 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,036,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after buying an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,983,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.04. 13,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average is $127.90. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

