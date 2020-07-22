Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after buying an additional 645,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $135,947,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $136.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total value of $1,191,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock worth $19,209,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

