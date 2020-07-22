Lantz Financial LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. 711,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,696,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

