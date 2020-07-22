Lantz Financial LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

NYSE:C traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,452,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,400,376. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

