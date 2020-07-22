Lantz Financial LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,922,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $8,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 305.0% during the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 200,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 150,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 271.5% during the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter.

BKK stock remained flat at $$15.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

