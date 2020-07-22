Lantz Financial LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 823.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,371,000 after acquiring an additional 88,960 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,245,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. 19,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

