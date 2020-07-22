Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 24.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 37.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,843. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.