Lantz Financial LLC Invests $254,000 in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of VF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of VF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $60.02. 68,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,250. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

