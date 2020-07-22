Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. 27,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.