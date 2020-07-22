Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $215.30. 24,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,719. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.21 and its 200 day moving average is $185.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

