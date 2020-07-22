Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 73,050 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,957,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 1,022,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,572,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

