Lantz Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

