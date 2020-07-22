Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,075 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 861,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

