Lantz Financial LLC Sells 137 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

