Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $180.45. 450,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,299,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.20 and a 200 day moving average of $212.02. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.