Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,119,000 after purchasing an additional 142,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,700,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after buying an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,998,000 after buying an additional 108,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.