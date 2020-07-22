Lantz Financial LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,211,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

