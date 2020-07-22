Lantz Financial LLC Sells 287 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,527,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 104,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,666,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. 763,865 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

