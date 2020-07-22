Lantz Financial LLC Sells 298 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 132,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.