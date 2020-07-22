Lantz Financial LLC Sells 548 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after buying an additional 296,799 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.