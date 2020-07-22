Lantz Financial LLC Sells 558 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

