Lantz Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. 34,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,694. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

