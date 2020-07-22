Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.89

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.89 and last traded at C$27.72, with a volume of 50565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.65.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$240.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.5599997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.87%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.